Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Down 2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 16,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 73,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$260.31 million and a PE ratio of 55.66.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

