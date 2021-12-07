Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $467,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

