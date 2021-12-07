Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

