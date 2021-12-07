Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.74. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

