Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

