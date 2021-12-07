Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $206.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

MRVI opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 39.16. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

