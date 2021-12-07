Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $200.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

