Analysts Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will announce sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $70.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLN. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $318,000.

VLN stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

