Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $12.61.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

