Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

