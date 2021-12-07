Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 147,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

