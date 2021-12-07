Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.80 million. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 257,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

