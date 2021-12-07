Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $91.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $353.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $240,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

