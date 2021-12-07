Analysts Offer Predictions for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

CPT stock opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.