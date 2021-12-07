Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

