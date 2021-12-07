Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GB Group (GBGPF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GB Group (OTCMKTS: GBGPF):

11/30/2021 – GB Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2021 – GB Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2021 – GB Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/23/2021 – GB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

10/15/2021 – GB Group was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $$12.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. GB Group plc has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

