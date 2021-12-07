Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) recently:

11/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Strata, Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

11/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $530.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $550.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $530.00 to $535.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $475.00 to $530.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $525.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $555.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

11/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $560.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

10/11/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $26.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $528.19. 20,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.53 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

