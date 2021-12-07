Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/17/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

11/3/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

10/14/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $161.00 to $101.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $161.00 to $101.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get XPO Logistics Inc alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 102,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.