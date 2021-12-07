Analyzing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Byrna Technologies and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.60 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -116.62 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Byrna Technologies and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.80%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.54%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.