Analyzing Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) & BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -48.22% -74.97% -35.73%

This table compares Sonendo and BIOLASE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE $22.78 million 2.70 -$16.83 million ($0.15) -2.68

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sonendo presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.26%. BIOLASE has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 410.08%. Given BIOLASE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Sonendo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

