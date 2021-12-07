Analyzing Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) & Its Peers

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 309 969 1179 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 24.76 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.74

Vidler Water Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

