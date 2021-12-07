Anchor Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $13.41 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $709.07 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00007752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003482 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00072683 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004040 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,388,902 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

