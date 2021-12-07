Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s (NYSE:AOMR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 14th

Angel Oak Mortgage’s (NYSE:AOMR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Angel Oak Mortgage had issued 7,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $136,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Angel Oak Mortgage’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

