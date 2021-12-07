Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Itzhak Goldberg Sells 32,118 Shares

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $107,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Itzhak Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $137,589.18.
Shares of ANGN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.
ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
