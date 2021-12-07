Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Itzhak Goldberg Sells 32,118 Shares

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $107,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Itzhak Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $137,589.18.

Shares of ANGN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

