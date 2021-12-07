Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,307.50 ($43.86).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.13) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.74) to GBX 3,400 ($45.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

AAL opened at GBX 2,957 ($39.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,733.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,152.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,321 ($30.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($46.53). The stock has a market cap of £39.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.68) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,149.12). Insiders acquired 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

