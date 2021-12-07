AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.44. 32,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,383,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

