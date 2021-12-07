Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €58.00 ($65.17) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

