Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €77.00 ($86.52) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

