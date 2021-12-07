Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €57.00 ($64.04) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

