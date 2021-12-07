Ankr Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $923.97 million and approximately $133.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00224222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

