Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $368.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $379.92 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $432.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

NLY stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

