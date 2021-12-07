ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,582,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $394.43 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.67 and a 200-day moving average of $361.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

