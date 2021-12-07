Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.71. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 59,580 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATE shares. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

The company has a market cap of C$37.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. Analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares in the company, valued at C$447,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

