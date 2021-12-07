APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $857.92 million and approximately $542.24 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00210802 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.