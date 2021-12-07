ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.36 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $101.36 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 81,084,697 coins and its circulating supply is 80,916,442 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

