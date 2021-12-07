Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and $5.49 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00176589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.48 or 0.00566820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

