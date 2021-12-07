Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 111,158 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGB. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth $269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth $18,324,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

