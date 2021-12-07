Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $2.14 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00004241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $537,954.23 and approximately $16,504.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00177052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.22 or 0.00562787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

