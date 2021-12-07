AppCoins (APPC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,742.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and $194,742.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210923 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,346,480 coins and its circulating supply is 244,346,479 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

