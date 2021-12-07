Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,360,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97,161 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Apple worth $1,890,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.