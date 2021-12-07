APYSwap Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $261,529.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

