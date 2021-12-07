ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.27 and traded as high as C$11.17. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 3,764,745 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.8933451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

