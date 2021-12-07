Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) were up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 21,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 826,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

