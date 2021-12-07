Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Decreased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 271.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 90.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,133. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.