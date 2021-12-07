Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $1.31 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.63 or 0.08394175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,280.45 or 1.00184715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

