Argon One Day Trading Volume Hits $419,154.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $419,154.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,266,865 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

