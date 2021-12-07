Arianee (ARIA20) Reaches Market Cap of $20.66 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $31,717.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

