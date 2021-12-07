Arion Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,814.34 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Arion has a market capitalization of $30,814.34 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,107,377 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

