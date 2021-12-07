Ark (ARK) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Ark has a market capitalization of $192.97 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,613,319 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

