Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.92

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and traded as low as $134.07. Arkema shares last traded at $139.30, with a volume of 1,781 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

